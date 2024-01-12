Central Florida law enforcement leaders advise public to avoid conflict with police

In his first community forum since his controversial appointment, Orange-Osceola State Attorney Andrew Bain convened law enforcement leaders in Orlando Thursday night to counsel the public on how best to interact with police.

The meeting, put together with the assistance of the Florida Economic Consortium, focused on so-called de-escalation practices—essentially, ways for citizens and law enforcement officers to defuse potentially tense interactions that can otherwise lead to conflict or even violence.

“The whole idea here is, on both sides, courteousness is necessary,” said Jeremy Levitt, president and founder of Stono Institute for Freedom, Justice and Security. His comment came after a dramatization of a traffic stop from the perspective of an officer and the people within the vehicle.

Levitt said citizens need to learn compliance and officers would benefit from better training on legal boundaries.

“I don’t use the term ‘there are good cops and there are some bad cops’ anymore,” Levitt said. Over the past three years, he says he has coached more than 1,500 kids to think of every officer as if they’re a good person. “What we found is that attitudinal shift makes a difference in the relation during the stop because there’s nothing to grab onto.”

What spurred the discussion on Thursday evening, Bain said, was his desire to engage the public and “be that bridge our office can be from the public to law enforcement.” Bain was appointed as State Attorney by Gov. Ron DeSantis in August, following DeSantis’ suspension of elected State Attorney Monique Worrell over claims she was failing to appropriately enforce the law.

Bain denied that the meeting stemmed from last week’s grand jury verdict sparing two Osceola County deputy sheriffs from prosecution for the death of Jayden Baez, a 20-year-old who was shot and killed in 2022 after driving the getaway car for two accomplices who allegedly stole about $46 worth of pizza and Pokémon cards.

A civil rights lawsuit, filed by Baez’s family, claimed the Sheriff’s Office fostered “an agency-wide culture of escalating minor criminal offenses into violent and deadly scenes.” Use-of-force experts interviewed by the Sentinel questioned whether the officers’ actions — which included surrounding Baez’s car with unmarked vehicles, then shooting when Baez tried to flee — were an appropriate response to a misdemeanor crime.

“Was this a coordinated thing? No. [The forum] had been a plan of ours moving forward into the new year,” Bain said. “De-escalation is a life saving tool so we’re going to build off of that conversation we had here and we’re going to make sure that we can expand this education in our public so we can have a more peaceful community as a whole.”

While it determined that Osceola deputies were not criminally culpable for Baez’ death, the grand jury is expected to release a final report within the next several months with recommendations for better police procedures.

In attendance at the Thursday meeting was Osceola County Sheriff Marcos López, who said his office is awaiting that grand jury report.

“We want to make sure that we’re on the right page and we’re going in the same direction,” López said. “The panel discussion was very clear that the system isn’t broken. We just need to try to come up with better measures to improve it so we can avoid any type of mishap.”

During the panel discussion, Stanley Murray, Eatonville’s recently elected police chief, made de-escalation personal. He said he shows his son videos of police encounters, demonstrating how to respond to an officer during a stop.

‘Even if he doesn’t agree with what’s being done, the goal at the end of the day is to get home,” Murray said. “We’ll call it the elephant in the room. We’re talking about life or death situations and that’s exactly what they are anytime you interact with anyone who has a firearm.”

Panelist Dr. Janie Lacy, a licensed psychotherapist and CEO of Life Counseling Solutions, advised that before a family member or mentor talks to a young person about de-escalation techniques, it’s important for them first to understand the child’s perception of law enforcement.

Once that is established, Dr. Lacy said adults should check their own personal views and experiences so they don’t project their own bias when teaching children how to remain calm and composed in times of conflict.

“I see a lot of effectiveness around open communication,” she said. “We want to prepare them before they need to be prepared.”

