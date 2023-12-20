Central Florida lawmakers work to reduce fines that can be issued by HOAs

Two lawmakers from Central Florida are introducing legislation to limit the amount you could be fined by homeowner associations.

Rep. Kristen Arrington and Sen. Victor Torres filed companion bills in the House and Senate.

The bill prohibits fines from homeowner associations from exceeding $500 total.

Read: Why relief might be on the horizon in 2024 housing market

That would be half of the current limit.

Right now, HOA caps on fines are set to $1,000.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.