Central Florida man with 29 felony convictions charged with shooting down drone, DOJ says

A Central Florida man and felon is being charged with firearm possession after shooting down a law enforcement drone.

A judge charged Wendell Doyle Goney, of Lake County, with both felony counts on Wednesday, the Department of Justice reported.

Court documents said the Lake County Sheriff’s Office used the drone after receiving a burglary report on a business property in Mt. Dora on July 11.

They discovered the drone was shot down on a neighboring property.

Deputies responded to the location and confronted Goney, who admitted he destroyed the aircraft with his .22 caliber rifle, according to the DOJ.

He told law enforcement officials the drone was “harassing” him and that he could not legally possess the gun because of his 29 prior felony convictions.

Doney faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison.