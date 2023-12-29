Central Florida man accused of intentionally running over deer for TikTok video

A Geneva man was arrested Thursday, accused of using his SUV to intentionally drive over a deer, then posting video of it to TikTok.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling the area of Lake Harney Rd. near Harney Heights Rd. as part of their investigation into 27-year-old Clay Kinney’s TikTok video.

The deputy stopped Kinney for driving with a suspended license before questioning him about the video.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the video actually shows Kinney attempting to run over five deer with his blue Chevrolet Tahoe, but he was only able to hit one.

Kinney was arrested and charged with five counts of animal cruelty for driving his truck at the deer with the intent of striking them with it, and one count of animal cruelty for the deer deputies say he did hit.

Kinney was additionally charged with knowingly driving on a suspended license.

He was booked into the Seminole County jail Wednesday afternoon and his since been released on bond.

Deputies say their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

