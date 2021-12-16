Central Florida man accused of pouring acid solution on pet python, charged with animal cruelty

A Central Florida man has been charged with felony animal cruelty following the death of a woman’s pet ball python.

Patrick Grimaldi, 64, of Enterprise was arrested Thursday morning at his home after an investigation by Volusia County sheriff’s deputies that began after the snake’s owner reported the incident on Nov. 23, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

The owner told deputies she moved out of the residence on DeBary Avenue after staying with Grimaldi for about two weeks, stating he was her landlord and roommate. She said she left because Grimaldi was controlling and verbally abusive, according to the sheriff’s office, and while she was able to take two kittens with her, she was not able to take her pet snake.

Grimaldi sent texts and photos of her deceased snake about a week later, deputies said.

A neighbor told a responding deputy that she had seen the snake dead in its tank with an empty bottle of Calci-Solve super-strength concentrated descaler next to it.

The deputy found the tank smeared with a residue, and the press release suggests the snake had been in distress and attempted to escape, but was trapped inside its tank that had a lid secured with a strap.

Grimaldi was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail with a bond of $2,500.