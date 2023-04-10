Central Florida man accused of shooting into crowded restaurant after being told to leave

A local man is facing multiple charges after Seminole County deputies say he fired gunshots into the front door of a restaurant full of customers

Deputies were called to the Back Porch Longwood Restaurant and Bar on Wekiva Springs Rd shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting that was still in progress.

Responding deputies spoke to witnesses who identified 28-year-old Christopher Nordick as the shooter.

According to his arrest report, Nordick was bothering other customers in the restaurant and was told to leave.

Moments later, they say he returned and fired 10 rounds into the front door, forcing customers to hide and seek cover in the restaurant. Fortunately, no one was injured in the shooting.

Deputies quickly located Nordick walking at the intersection of Sabal Palm Drive South and Wekiva Springs Road, which they noted was less than a mile from the restaurant.

According to the arrest report, Nordick was in possession of a black .45 caliber Glock handgun with one round in the chamber and an empty 10-round magazine.

When interviewed by police, Nordick admitted to drinking at the restaurant and becoming upset when he was asked to leave.

Nordick told the investigators he knew there were approximately 25 customers in the restaurant at the time and admitted to returning armed with his gun, but denied shooting into the business.

Based on witness statements, surveillance video and other evidence, deputies were still able to arrest Nordick and charge him with attempted homicide, shooting into an occupied structure, carrying a concealed firearm without a license, and criminal mischief causing over $1,000 in damage.

Nordick faced a judge in Seminole County Monday afternoon where the state asked that he be held on no bond on the grounds that he’s a “danger to the community” based on the details of his arrest report.

The judge agreed, holding him without bond on the attempted homicide charge. If he’s to be released, he’ll have to wear an electronic monitoring device and would be prohibited from going anywhere near the restaurant.

