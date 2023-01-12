Central Florida man allegedly shoots at motorist from his own vehicle

Officers arrested a Central Florida man for shooting at another motorist from his vehicle.

On Wednesday, Groveland officers responded to a call about shots fired at Anthony Bowers, a motorist driving a semi-truck near State Road 33 and Laws Road in Clermont, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Bowers said he’d found a break in traffic and was trying to pass the van, but the driver kept speeding up. When he finally passed the vehicle, he heard one gunshot a few miles later. When he heard a second shot, he called the police.

Officers initiated a traffic stop on a maroon 2019 Dodge Caravan with Georgia plates shortly after that. When Lake deputies arrived, Groveland officers informed them Rayquan Brown, 26, had a shell casing in his front pocket.

Brown, sitting in the back of a Groveland squad car, “spontaneously uttered” he pointed a gun out the window during what he called a “road rage incident,” according to the arrest report. Deputies noted Brown made the admission despite not being asked any questions. Brown said he didn’t fire the gun. He just pointed it out the window to scare the driver because he feared the semi-truck would run them off the road.

Brown later admitted, of his own free will, to firing one round as a “warning shot.”

Makayla Brown, a witness, and the suspect’s wife, said she was riding with Rayquan when Bowers pulled in front of them with the semi-truck and began slamming on his brakes, according to the arrest report. She said Brown tried to pass the truck three times on the left, and the truck swerved to prevent them from passing. She said she didn’t see her husband pull out a gun, but they feared for their own safety and the children in the car.

Deputies searched the inside of the van and found two guns; a .40 Glock 22 and a Taurus Judge, according to the arrest report

Both guns were emptied of their ammo.

Officials charged Brown with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm from the vehicle.