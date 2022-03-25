Central Florida man arrested for 6th DUI after single-vehicle crash

A Central Florida man with five prior arrests for DUI picked up his 6th arrest.

Polk County deputies charged Kevin Patrick, 55, with multiple felonies after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the call around 6:10 a.m. regarding the crash in Lakeland. They arrived on scene and found a 2019 Kia Sportage laying on its roof with the driver’s side rear door open, according to the release. An open container of alcohol was present, but the car was empty.

Authorities found Patrick “wet and covered in grass and dirt” about a mile from the crash site, according to the press release. As deputies approached him, Patrick dropped a key to the Kia Sportage involved in the crash. He told deputies the key didn’t belong to him; he had the keys in case “someone on Facebook would report it missing.”

When deputies informed him the Kia belonged to his roommate, Patrick changed his story.

Officials observed Patrick smelled like alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and spoke with a slur.

Polk deputies search Patrick and found a receipt for Circle K gas station in Lakeland. They reviewed security footage from the store, which showed Patrick, whose license was suspended in 2013, in the parking lot driving the Kia Sportage around 5:50 a.m., purchasing gas, then traveling southbound, according to the press release.

“With five prior DUI arrests, Patrick has been given chance after chance to change,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “Not to mention he’s not even supposed to be behind the wheel of a car because he doesn’t have a valid license. He needs to stay locked up.”

Patrick is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of two counts of DUI, failure to give information at a crash, and two counts of driving with a suspended license. All three are felony violations.