Central Florida man arrested for allegedly beating, sexually battering victim over several hours

A Cocoa Beach man was arrested Thursday for allegedly beating and sexually battering a victim over several hours, according to police.

Isaiah Burrows, 21, is charged with attempted murder, sexual battery, false imprisonment, possession of a controlled substance, violation of probation.

Cocoa Beach police responded Thursday morning to the 600 block of South Orlando Avenue and met with the victim who was “severely beaten and required immediate medical attention,” police said.

Investigators found out that Burrows had beaten, choked and sexually battered the victim while forcibly holding the person against their will for hours, according to police.

The victim at one point escaped but was forced back inside the residence by Burrows, police said. The victim later fled the home and met with officers.

Burrows was transported to the county jail where he is being held without bond.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Cocoa Beach police at 321-868-3251.

