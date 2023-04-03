Central Florida man arrested, charged with attempted murder after shooting at McDonald’s drive-thru

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Sunday and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with a shooting outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Lakeland.

According to the Lakeland Police Department, officers responded to reports of a fight between two men outside the McDonald’s located at 5325 Frontage Road. While officers were en route, 911 dispatchers received updates that shots had been fired.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

When officers arrived, they found a minivan in the roadway directly in front of the restaurant. Inside the vehicle, a 28-year-old female had been shot multiple times, and a 34-year-old male, who was rendering aid. The female victim was transported to Lakeland Regional Health in stable condition with serious injuries, while the male declined medical treatment for a minor injury at the scene.

The suspect, Calvin Jordan Sousa, fled the scene in a white-colored vehicle, police said. Investigators identified Sousa’s vehicle and tracked it to a residence in Highland City. Police made contact and Sousa eventually exited the home and was taken into custody.

Read: Second man arrested after deadly shooting of a Casselberry father, entertainment promoter

He is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and improper exhibit of a firearm.

According to witnesses, the incident began in the drive-thru line. Sousa, who was in line behind the victims, became upset and began honking the horn and yelling. Both the male victim and Sousa got out of their vehicles and began to fight. After a brief fight, both returned to their vehicles. As the vehicles began to leave the parking lot, Sousa pulled up to the passenger’s side of the victims’ minivan and fired multiple shots into the vehicle.

Read: Man accused of exposing himself to Bunnell woman, touching her hair, police say

The names of the victims are being withheld in accordance with Marsy’s Law.

Story continues

Sousa remains in custody at the Polk County Jail without bond.

Read: Volusia, Seminole County firefighters battle brush fires amid dry weekend

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.