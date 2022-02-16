Central Florida man arrested for child porn possession, sexually abusing wife’s dog

A Central Florida man was arrested and is suspected of possessing child pornography and sexually abusing his wife’s dog, according to authorities.

Volusia County deputies arrested Brandon Shelton, of Ormond Beach, Tuesday, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

In October, Volusia’s Child Exploitation Unit started investigating and found 11videos and photos of children in sexually exploitative situations, according to the Facebook post. The victims’ ages ranged from two to nine years old. Shelton admitted to investigators he downloaded the content and forwarded it to others.

He also admitted to being in a video having sexual contact with his wife’s dog. Authorities executed a search warrant on Shelton’s home on Jan. 6. They seized multiple items, electronics, his gold watch, and two family dogs. Authorities turned the dogs over to Volusia County Animal Services, according to the post.

He has been released from the Volusia County Branch Jail on $116,000 bail.