Central Florida man arrested in road rage incident after shooting at car with 5-year-old inside

A Leesburg man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following a road rage incident in Osceola County, troopers say.

On Sunday, Zion Waller, 22, was arrested in Kenansville by Florida Highway Patrol troopers after he was initially spotted weaving in and out of traffic along the Florida Turnpike.

Troopers said they spotted Waller driving erratically and pulled him over.

According to a police report, during the traffic stop a pickup truck pulled up to speak with troopers and accused Waller of shooting at them.

Troopers located a bullet hole in the side of the pickup that was occupied by two adults and a five-year-old child.

No one was injured during the incident.

Waller was arrested, booked into the Osceola County Jail and charged with three counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting into or throwing deadly missiles into a vehicle and reckless driving

