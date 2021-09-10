Central Florida man arrested after a shooting involving broken bottle

Volusia County deputies arrested a man after an argument over a broken bottle sent one man to the hospital.

Deputies arrested Randy Crowder on Thursday night around 9 p.m., according to a Volusia County Sheriff’s Office press release. Detectives said the victim was hanging out in an empty lot known as “The Corner” in Seville.

The victim threw a bottle in the trash can, and it broke, which angered Crowder, according to the sheriff’s office. The two began arguing, but the victim left.

When he returned around 30 minutes later, the victim found Crowder standing by an open trunk of his vehicle, according to the press release. The victim told detectives Crowder pulled what looked to be a shotgun, pointed it at him, and fired off a shot.

The victim was transported to the Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach with non-life-threatening injuries from birdshot to the left side of his body.

They charged Crowder with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon where he’s being held Friday morning on a $5,000 bond.