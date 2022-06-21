Central Florida man arrested after trying to entice young girl into car, police say

Longwood Police have arrested a man who tried to entice a 13-year-old girl into his car.

Police said a man in a white Nissan Maxima approached a young girl in front of her residence in Longwood and asked if she was hungry and wanted to go get breakfast on Friday, June 17.

The girl told her stepmother, who immediately reported the incident to Longwood police.

Police searched for the passenger car but were unable to locate it.

On Tuesday, the victim told police that she was standing at her bus stop on North Grant Street and Winding Oak Lane when she noticed the same car leaving her neighborhood.

According to the arrest report, the victim told police that the driver, a white male with strawberry blonde hair, was the same person who approached her last week.

Around 12:30 p.m., an officer noticed the car driving north on Lakeview Drive near the Longwood Elementary School located on East Orange Avenue and pulled the car over.

Police arrested 39-year-old Colt Beard on charges of interference with child custody.

