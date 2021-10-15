Central Florida man attacked roommate with hammer and knife, deputies say

A Central Florida man is facing attempted murder charges after authorities say he attacked his roommate with a hammer and a knife.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call about a stabbing in Palm Coast on October 13, according to a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The caller was a neighbor calling on behalf of a victim who said his roommate Steven Schneider, 63, attacked him, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to the call and found the victim with several lacerations on the shoulder, multiple bruises, and bleeding hands.

Officials also found “large amounts of blood” leading toward the resident’s front door, according to the press release.

The victim told deputies he and his mother were in the master bedroom when Schneider walked in.

When the victim questioned Schneider about his activities, the victim said Schneider charged at him with a hammer in one hand and a knife in the other.

Schneider then fled the scene after the victim was able to escape and call 911 for help, deputies said.

Deputies searched the area using K-9s and Volusia Sheriff’s Air 1, according to the press release.

They eventually found Schneider and arrested him without incident.

“This was remarkable investigative work by everyone involved,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “The Real-Time Crime Center, digital forensics technology, and good police work played a key role in helping us find this guy.”

Schneider is charged with attempted murder and being held on a $100,000 bond at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.