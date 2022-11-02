Central Florida man charged with 7 counts of attempted murder: report

Orange County officials charged a Central Florida man with seven accounts of attempted murder after he rammed his car into a home.

Deputies said Nisan Ortega was banging on the door searching for his wife in south Apopka at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, WESH reported.

Ortega tried to open the door, but they wouldn’t let him inside.

When he returned to his car, the woman took her two children and her cousin’s children and ran outside.

Then, Ortega rammed his car into another car in the driveway before ramming it directly into the home, WESH reported.

