Central Florida man charged with murder for family member’s death

A Central Florida man was charged with murder Friday, accused of killing one of his own relatives.

The investigation began on November 11 when Winter Park police officers were called to a home on Country Club Drive for a death investigation.

The officers arrived to find 46-year-old Shane McGarity standing outside the home.

Inside the home, they found the body of a man identified only as one of McGarity’s family members. Police have not said how he died.

After a months-long investigation, Winter Park police found cause to arrest McGarity for the family member’s death.

McGarity was already in the Orange County Jail on other charges when Winter Park police served him with a warrant for charges of first-degree murder with a weapon and robbery with a deadly weapon. He’s being held on no bond.

