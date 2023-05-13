Central Florida man found guilty of multiple felonies related to organized dog fighting ring

A Daytona Beach man was convicted of multiple felony charges Friday, more than two years after police discovered an organized dog fighting ring.

The Daytona Beach Police Department began their investigation back in February of 2021 after a resident on Reva Street called in a complaint about animals in distress at a neighboring property.

Investigators responded to the property and immediately saw dozens of dogs and puppies that were clearly being bred and used in an organized dog fighting ring.

Some of the dogs were restrained with heavy chains, a tactic used to build strength and endurance. Others were either caged for isolation or had wounds that were consistent with different stages of healing.

A search of the property also yielded dog supplements and injectable medications often used in dog fighting rings.

In all, Daytona Beach Police and Volusia County Animal Services seized 42 dogs from a vacant lot on the property and an adjoining home.

Police arrested three men: now 56-year-old Noble Geathers, 53-year-old Earl Holmes, and 35-year-old Benjamin Ponder.

After a five-day trial, Geathers was convicted by a Volusia County jury Friday on 12 counts of felony cruelty to animals, nine counts of animal fighting and one count of animal fighting-property promoting.

“This defendant has been a scourge in our community for too long,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said in a statement announcing the verdict. “It is time to send him away for good.”

Geathers will be sentenced by judge Leah Case on May 19. Both Holmes and Ponder are still awaiting trial.

At the conclusion of a five-day trial this evening, a Volusia County jury found defendant Noble Geathers guilty as charged of 12 counts of Principal to Felony Cruelty to Animals, nine counts of Principal to Animal Fighting and one count of Animal Fighting-Property Promoting. pic.twitter.com/tA2XZTGQfg — State Attorney, Florida's 7th Circuit (@SAO7FL) May 13, 2023

