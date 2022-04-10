Central Florida man injured during drive-by shooting in Orlando, police say

Orlando police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a Central Florida man on Saturday morning.

Police responded to a call of a shooting on West Colonial Drive between Westmoreland Drive and North Parramore Avenue at 8:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located a 40-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim told police he was shot by people in a car near the intersection of North Westmoreland Drive and Concord Street.

Read: Two teenage girls shot in drive-by shooting Saturday night, police say

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read: Central Florida man shot and killed in residential neighborhood, deputies say

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

Read: 2 men shot after community event at park in Orange County

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.