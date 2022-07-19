Central Florida man with Nazi memorabilia arrested after explosives found in home

Lake County deputies said they found live bombs and 50 pounds of ammonium nitrate in a home after the suspect’s roommate tipped deputies off because she was scared for her own life.

The suspect, 55-year-old Markus Fricke, remains locked up on no bond after investigators determined he had several explosive devices, some of which could be set off with a tripwire.

The ATF and the sheriff’s office are both working to learn more about the suspect and what he was up to.

READ: Uvalde school shooting: Gunman allegedly bullied in same fourth-grade classroom he attacked

Neighbors reported seeing and hearing more explosions in the yard with growing intensity in recent weeks.

Investigators said Fricke is from Germany and had Nazi memorabilia and anti-Semitic literature. But at this point it’s unknown why he was doing what he was doing or if he had any intended targets.

READ: Transformer fire caused apparent Hoover Dam explosion, officials say

The sheriff’s office said Fricke had a history of mental health evaluations. A few years ago, he called them to report he’d been shooting into his attic because he thought people were living up there.

READ: Suspicious death: Orlando police release sketch of woman last seen dragged by man

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.