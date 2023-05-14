Central Florida man pleads guilty to making false statements to FBI with connections to ISIS

U.S. Attorney Roger B Handberg said Moad Mohamme Benkabbou of Kississemmi has pleaded guilty to two counts of lying to the FBI about his connection to ISIS.

During the federal investigation in August 2022, Benkabbou, 23, admitted to making untrue statements under oath to federal investigators.

The indictment revealed Benabbou swore support to the terrorist organization and was planning to travel overseas to join ISIS.

During his detention hearing, Benkabbou admitted he purchased plane tickets to travel to Turkey and Syria to fight for ISIS but later canceled the trip.

The investigation revealed he continued to share ISIS-sponsored videos of the execution of American allies fighting against the Terrorist organization.

Benkabbou faces a maximum sentence of eight years in federal prison.

A sentencing date has not been set yet.

