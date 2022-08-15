Central Florida man receives 30 years in prison for producing child porn

A Central Florida man received 30 years in prison for producing and distributing child porn.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Christian H. Rice, or Brevard County, to 30 years in federal prison and 20 years of supervised release for depicting the sexual abuse of a child, the DOJ reported. Rice initially pleaded guilty to the charges on Dec. 28, 2021.

Court records said he exploited a prepubescent child by creating two videos and several images depicting the abuse. Rice distributed those images and videos over the internet to several users and asked them to share them with others, according to the DOJ. At least one other man, Robert Lee Ripley, shared those images with someone else.

Task Force Officers received a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children stating Rice uploaded 23 images and four videos to his email showing the sexual abuse of children.

Officials used the tip for a search warrant they executed on Rice’s home. In addition to the abuse victim materials, officers found Rice possessed 18 images and 11 videos of widely circulated child sexual abuse materials, the DOJ reported.

“There is not a prison sentence long enough for the heinous sexual exploitation of children,” said HSI Orlando Assistant Special Agent in Charge David Pezzutti. “Thanks to the law enforcement partnership between HSI and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office for detecting and stopping this individual from continuing to violate the innocence of a child.”

Robert Lee Ripley received a 14-year prison sentence on July 26, 2022.