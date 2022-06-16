Central Florida man receives life in prison for ‘horrors’ against child victim, DOJ says

An FBI special agent said a Central Florida man “will never victimize another child again” after the man was sentenced to life in prison.

U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton sentenced Eric Lance Reynolds, 42, of Mount Dora on Wednesday morning, according to the Department of Justice.

On March 22, Reynolds pleaded guilty to coercing and enticing a child to engage in sexual activity and distributing child sexual abuse material. Court records said the abuse began as early as 2017. Reynolds assaulted the pre-pubescent victim 15 to 50 times over several years.

Reynolds’ abuse included another sex offender, Jonathan Boudreau, abusing the victim in exchange for money so Reynolds could buy a video game. He and Boudreau took turns abusing the child together from 2017 to 2020, and on one occasion, Reynolds invited a third person to sexually abuse the victim, the DOJ reported.

On Dec. 21, 2021, Boudreau was sentenced to 17 years and six months in federal prison for distributing and receiving child sexual abuse material as a registered sex offender.

The FBI said Reynolds also taped the abuse on his iPhone. They conducted a forensic review of the device, finding six videos and 47 images depicting the sexual abuse of infants and pre-pubescent children.

“No amount of prison time can erase the horrors this man inflicted on an innocent child. But the community can be assured, he will never victimize another child again thanks to the exemplary work of our special agents and task force officers who work tirelessly investigating crimes against children,” said FBI Tampa Division Special Agent in Charge David Walker.

A judge also ordered Reynolds to serve a lifetime of supervised release, register as a sex offender, pay $24,797 in restitution to the victim of the offense, and forfeit the Apple iPhone that he used to commit these child sex offenses, the DOJ reported.