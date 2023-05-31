Central Florida man sentenced after guilty plea for 60 counts of child porn

A Central Florida man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after being found guilty of more than 60 felony counts involving child pornography.

Cocoa police officers initially arrested Temron Juwan McFarlane, 27, in 2021, according to a press release from the Cocoa Police Department.

On Jan. 12., officers responded to a Budget Inn in Cocoa referring to a missing/runaway female juvenile from Palm Bay.

When officers located the 15-year-old victim, she was in McFarlane’s company, according to the release.

Detective Chris Zuniga conducted an interview on the McFarlane case.

https://www.orlandosentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Detective-Chris-Zuniga-on-McFarlane-Sentence.mp4

Zuniga said family and friends of the victim expressed concern regarding her relationship with McFarlane.

The victim told officials she and McFarlane “had an intimate relationship” and he was “exploiting her for money.”

A search warrant shed light that the two were making child pornography videos for distribution over the internet.

McFarlane possessed multiple images and videos depicting child pornography.

“Unfortunately, this kind of activity is more common that people realize,” said Zuniga. “There have been cases of children looking for attention through social media and trying to gain that attention from older adults that they shouldn’t be speaking with.”

Prosecutors charged him with promoting a sexual performance by a child, lewd/lascivious molestation, human trafficking and custodial interference.

He faced more than 300 years in prison before agreeing to a plea totaling 12 years.

Upon his release, he will serve 10 years of probation and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.