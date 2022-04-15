Central Florida man sentenced to life in prison for killing 5-month-old son: report

A Central Florida man was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury convicted him for killing his 5-month-old son.

Jurors voted for the sentence at the end of Calib Scott’s trial, WESH reported on Thursday.

In 2019, Scott abused the child by dropping him on the floor, picking him up by the throat, then hitting him while dangling him in the air.

The report said officials were called around 1:30 a.m. to an address on North Yonge Street after a caller said the boy was having trouble breathing, WESH reported.

Officials took him to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Scott confessed to authorities that he used “severe physical force” on his son, WESH reported.

