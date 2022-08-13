Central Florida man under arrest after shooting ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, police say

Sanford police arrested a man Saturday after he shot his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend.

The shooting happened on the Roseland Park area of Sanford.

Police said the ex-boyfriend of the resident showed up at the home, a fight took place and the current boyfriend of the resident was shot twice.

The victim was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The ex-boyfriend has been arrested on aggravated stalking charges.

This was an isolated incident and domestic in nature, according to police.

Police have not released any other information regarding this incident.

