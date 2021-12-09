Central Florida man and woman found guilty of murdering government witness

A Central Florida man and woman may spend the rest of their lives in federal prison for murdering a government witness.

A federal jury found David Chappell Fey, 57, and Lynn Gunter, 58, guilty Thursday morning, according to the Department of Justice.

In 2016, Fey and Gunter lived together and sold various drugs, including methamphetamine, in Summerfield, Florida, in Marion County.

One of their customers was a 31-year-old mother of three children. She agreed to work with authorities to conduct a controlled buy for $40 worth of meth in January 2016, according to the DOJ.

When Fey and Gunter discovered she helped authorities, they conspired to kill her.

On April 5, 2016, Fey and Gunter created a “hot shot” and gave it to the victim, according to the DOJ. The victim collapsed immediately after injecting herself with the lethal dosage of fentanyl and meth.

Gunter dragged the collapsed victim outside, kicked her in the head, and put the victim in the passenger seat of her car. Fey and Gunter then delivered another lethal dose to the victim, which caused her death, according to the DOJ.

They then drove her to a cemetery in Oxford to make it look like the victim died from an accidental overdose.

Both were charged and convicted of distributing methamphetamine, conspiracy to murder a government witness, murder of a government witness, and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, causing death.

Before the trial, Fey pleaded guilty to an additional seven counts of meth distribution. Fey and Gunter each face a mandatory penalty of life in federal prison.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 22, 2022.