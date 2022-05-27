Central Florida man who worked for children’s charity arrested for sexual battery of child, deputies say

A Central Florida man who worked for a children’s charity was arrested for the sexual battery of a child younger than 12 years old.

On May 16, deputies received a report James Davis, 71, was sexually abusing a victim throughout the year, according to a press release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Davis is a volunteer treasurer at Florida Kids Helping Kids in Belleview.

The victim told authorities Davis inappropriately touched and sexually battered him numerous times in exchange for gifts and money.

He told officials Davis tried to bribe him with money so as he would not tell anyone about the abuse, according to the press release.

The victim also said Davis admitted to a long history of abusing other victims.

On May 19, the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia told Central Florida deputies Davis was hiding in Dalton, Georgia.

Georgia officials arrested him on Wednesday and took him to Whitfield County Jail, where he is being held without bond and waiting for extradition to Marion County.