Central Florida man working as child respiratory therapist arrested for child molestation

A Central Florida man was arrested for multiple counts of child molestation after returning from Alaska.

On Tuesday, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of the Orlando Police Department, arrested Aaron Meehan at Orlando International Airport.

Deputies said the victim had been molested by Meehan since the age of 12.

Investigators learned that Meehan is currently working in Alaska as a children’s respiratory therapist.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Meehan for two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

The 40-year-old is currently being held in the Osceola County Jail.

