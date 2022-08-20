Central Florida mom, teen son charged in national ID theft scheme

A Deltona High School student and his mom have been charged with multiple felonies for an identity theft scheme that affected more than a dozen people across the country.

According to the sheriff’s office, their investigation into 14-year-old Elijah Duett began back in May when he was charged for threatening to kill another student who declined to pay into a pyramid scheme he’d organized.

The investigation into the threat led Volusia County deputies to evidence that the teen was buying stolen personal and financial information online.

Deputies say the information Duett was obtaining included the victims’ social security and credit card numbers, as well as login information for various banks and websites.

Duett also had “detailed instructions” on what he’d need to forge money orders, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators turned their attention to Duett’s mother, identified as 38-year-old Selena Wallace, after they found messages between the two of them in which Wallace told Duett she’d like to see him “use his special abilities in a legal way,” but then advised him to raise his prices to make more money.

In all, detectives say they found 17 victims of identity fraud and grand theft from multiple states across the country. When contacted by the sheriff’s office, 15 of them chose to press charges.

Duett was taken into custody and charged with 15 counts of identity theft, obtaining property by fraud, illegal use of credit cards and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

His mother was charged as a principal to each count in addition to contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The sheriff’s office says their investigation is ongoing.

A search of Duett’s home led to the seizure of 12 laptop computers, four printers, four cell phones and other technology including several gaming systems.

Deputies say additional charges could be filed in the case later.

