Central Florida ‘Ninja Killer’ to be executed in April

A man known as the “Ninja Killer” in connection to a 1989 Flagler County double murder will be executed in April.

Louis Bernard Gaskin, 56, will be executed on April 12 at 6 p.m., according to a Flagler County news release. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the death warrant Monday.

Gaskin was convicted of first-degree murder for shooting and killing Robert Sturmfels, 56, and Georgette Sturmfels, 56, on Dec. 20, 1989 in their Bunnell home.

Gaskin was also convicted of armed robbery, burglary and attempted murder of another couple that night.

“It is about time this man will finally face the consequences of his actions and sentence,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news conference. “He waited on death row for way too long for the sentence to be carried out. I pray the victim’s family will finally get justice and closure for their murdered loved ones and their family.”

Multiple appeals have been field in the years since the murder but the Florida Supreme Court and U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for his death warrant to be signed, a news release states.

