Central Florida nursing assistant charged with sexual assault of 90-year-old woman with dementia

A Volusia County man faces multiple felonies after police say he sexually assaulted a 90-year-old woman.

Officers arrested Billy Bunn, 51, of Daytona Beach on Thursday morning on charges of lewd offense in the presence of the elderly and battery on a person 65 or older, according to a press release from the New Smyrna Beach Police Department.

Authorities allege Bunn showed the victim his genitals and then grabbed her hand so she could make inappropriate contact with his penis. The victim is disabled and bedridden with dementia, meaning she could not consent to the act.

During this time, another nurse walked in on Bunn during the act. She claimed to have never seen him before Wednesday, although they both work for the same company. She told officials after she saw what was happening, she left the room and walked back to the kitchen, according to the press release. The witness said she was nervous that Bunn would confront her if she tried to call for help, so she waited a minute before contacting the Hospice owner.

Investigators didn’t find any evidence on the scene, and Bunn had already left the premises before their arrival, according to the arrest report. They were able to find four video clips and eight digital photos of the suspect entering the victim’s room.