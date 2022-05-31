Central Florida office manager arrested, accused of $200K payroll theft

Central Florida authorities arrested a towing company’s office manager on a charge of grand theft.

On May 27, deputies took Jamie K. Mann, 35, into custody for allegedly stealing more than $200,000, according to a press release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation started in April after Marine Towing Company in Ormond Beach contacted the sheriff’s office.

Between September 2019 and April 2022, Mann changed the payroll and gave herself three raises of $5 per hour.

Further investigation showed Mann deceived the owner by giving him a different payroll record from the one she’d received.

She credited herself with pay raises, extra compensation for “on-call” time, and one-and-a-half-time payments for overtime.

In 2021, her estimated salary was supposed to be $41,002, according to the press release.

Mann grossed almost $123,000 for a reported 4,127 hours of work.

It was calculated that she stole more than $201,000 in excess pay.

Mann’s bank records showed payments from Amazon, amusement park tickets and other recreational expenses, according to the press release.

Authorities released her from the Volusia County Branch Jail after posting a $50,000 bail.