Central Florida officer accused of having sex with 13-year-old girl, police say

A Central Florida police officer is in jail accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old.

Sheridon Archer, 23, was arrested Wednesday and fired from the Palm Bay Police Department.

Court documents show this all started on social media.

Archer’s arrest warrant says the Palm Bay officer met the child on the Snapchat and the MeetMe apps in August.

Archer is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl twice while he was on duty.

He is behind bars in the Brevard County Jail.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement began investigating this week after learning of the allegations.

Archer is charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery.

Records show Archer was with the agency for nine months.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance in a Brevard County courtroom Thursday afternoon.

