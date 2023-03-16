Central Florida officers looking for man who went missing after trial

Central Florida police officers are searching for a man who failed to appear for his trial.

Leesburg Police said they hadn’t seen Zachery Waldo since he left his trial, according to a tweet posted Thursday morning.

Officials said Waldo’s previous charges were for firearm possession by a convicted felon and battery against a law enforcement officer.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said it’s not an “active manhunt,” but they are looking for him, according to WKMG.