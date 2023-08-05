Central Florida officials react after 2 police officers shot in downtown Orlando

The Central Florida community is offering support after two police officers were shot during a traffic stop in downtown Orlando.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said just before 11 p.m. Friday, officers stopped a car near West Washington Street and North Garland Avenue that was wanted in connection with a homicide in Miami.

Orlando police Chief Eric Smith said a suspect shot two officers and carjacked another driver before fleeing the scene.

Central Florida law enforcement agencies and officials shared their support following the news. Read their reactions below:

Flagler Beach Police

🇺🇸 ~ Sending heartfelt thoughts & prayers to the 2 injured Officers from @OrlandoPolice and to all at OPD. 🙏💙🙏 pic.twitter.com/6t6yBcJGNU — Flagler Beach Police (@FBPD) August 5, 2023

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer

Our police officers put their lives on the line every day to keep our community safe. Last night two @OrlandoPolice officers were shot during a proactive stop doing just that. I visited the officers and their families this morning and shared our community’s support with them. — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) August 5, 2023

UCF Police Department

Our hearts are with the two @OrlandoPolice officers who were critically injured in the line of duty last night. We are thinking of their colleagues and loved ones 💙 https://t.co/J1iQHauGTt — UCF Police Department (@UCFPolice) August 5, 2023

St. Cloud Police Department

Hoping those responsible are brought to justice. We stand with our brothers and sisters at @OrlandoPolice https://t.co/YEMpKjhMI0 — St. Cloud Police Dept (@StCloudPD) August 5, 2023

Ocala Police Department

Our hearts go out to our brothers and sisters in the Orlando Police Department. Our thoughts and prayers are with the two officers who were critically wounded, their families, and everyone at the Orlando PD. https://t.co/iMSAfiJMIp — Ocala Police (@ocalapd) August 5, 2023

Titusville Police Department

On behalf of the 160 members of the Titusville Police Department, we are praying for the recovery of the 2 Orlando Police Officers shot in the line of duty, their families, & their Orlando Police Depart. family. You have the love & support of the entire Law Enforcement profession pic.twitter.com/0dov5lWJDd — Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) August 5, 2023

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office

Our hearts go out to the Orlando Police Department as they deal with the aftermath of two officers being shot overnight. We stand with them in solidarity, praying for the swift recovery of the officers involved. These brave officers put their lives on the line every day, and we… — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) August 5, 2023

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood

In a Facebook post, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he sends his support to the Orlando Police Department to bring justice to the community.

Read his statement here:

Two Orlando police officers were shot and critically injured overnight. Two suspects are still at large. On behalf of the entire Volusia Sheriff’s Office I want to send all our support and prayers to these officers, their families, the Orlando Police Department and the whole community. I also want to echo the message Chief Smith delivered to the shooters: “We will find you, and you will be brought to justice.”

Representative Anna Eskamani

Oviedo Police Department

Our thoughts are with our brothers and sisters at @OrlandoPolice as they deal with a difficult situation. We hope your officers make a speedy recovery. Stay Strong. — OviedoPolice (@OviedoPD) August 5, 2023

Orange County Sheriff John Mina

Sending prayers for these two officers and our partners at @OrlandoPolice We will help bring the suspects to justice. https://t.co/GpBJ5sEbWu — Sheriff John Mina (@SheriffMina) August 5, 2023

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young

Prayers up for the two @OrlandoPolice officers that were shot and critically injured in Downtown. I pledge my full support and resources to @OrlandoPolice in pursuit of the suspects! — Chief Jakari Young (@ChiefJakari) August 5, 2023

Orange County Sheriff’s Office

We are pulling for the injured officers and standing shoulder to shoulder with our OPD partners tonight, doing everything we can to bring these suspects to justice. Please join us in praying for the officers’ recovery. https://t.co/ocEDWEktFD — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 5, 2023

