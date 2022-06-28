Deputies: Central Florida pastor performed sex act on himself on Starbucks patio

A Kissimmee pastor who teaches online ministry classes was arrested Monday for exposing himself and performing a sex act on himself at a Starbucks store, deputies said.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the store on West Osceola Parkway between John Young Parkway and Orange Blossom Trail on May 9.

Deputies investigated the report and found that a Kissimmee man named Enginio Dali Muniz-Colon was the subject of their investigation.

Investigators said Muniz-Colon previously had similar charges that happened at the same store.

On Monday, deputies arrested Muniz-Colon and charged him with exposure of sexual organs.

Muniz-Colon is being held on $1,000 bond at the Osceola County Jail.

