This Central Florida police department is launching a online citizen reporting portal

If you are a Sanford resident, you can now file a police report online.

Through the DORS (Desk Officer Reporting System) tool, residents can now conveniently report certain crimes through a user-friendly online portal using any electronic device.

Officials said the system should not be used for emergencies, and the incidents must be within the City of Sanford.

The following types of reports will be accepted through the new system:

- Theft

- Criminal Mischief

- Certain Financial crimes

- Harassing phone calls

- House watch requests

- Identity theft

- Missing/Lost Property

- Traffic complaints

The Sanford Police Department said that the online system can’t be used if there are known suspects related to the crime filed.

DORS aims to help the Sanford Police Department provide a better service to residents and make filing a crime report easier for victims.

To access the online system, click here.

