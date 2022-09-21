Central Florida police officer arrested for inappropriate relationship with minor

A Palm Bay police officer who had been with the department for less than a year was arrested Wednesday for an inappropriate relationship with a minor, officials said.

Sheridon Archer, 23, was arrested after being identified through an investigation when officers became aware of allegations that a police officer was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor, Palm Bay police said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was requested to investigate further and enough probable cause was developed to arrest Archer.

Archer had been employed by the Palm Bay Police Department for nine months. He was terminated on Wednesday effective immediately.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

