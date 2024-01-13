Central Florida Police searching for missing endangered teen

The Winter Park Police Department is looking for a teenager after he ran away from his caregiver.

According to a recent news release, 17-year-old Jason Vangrondelle was last seen around 1 p.m on.Friday, Jan. 12 at 200 N. Lakemont Avenue.

Police said the teenager left with no shoes while wearing a blue “scrub style” shirt and gray and mustard colored pants.

The police department said he has an Egyptian Ankh tattoo behind his right ear.

If you see Vangrondelle, do not approach him.

Call 911 or the Winter Park Police Department at 407-644-1313

