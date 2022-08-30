Central Florida Republican office vandalized, police say

(AP) — A local GOP office in Central Florida was vandalized over the weekend, the perpetrator referring to members as fascists in spray paint on a front window.

The words “Eat s—- fascists” was spray-painted on the entrance to the office of the Republican Party of Seminole County, located in a suburb of Orlando, Florida.

Super glue also was squirted into the front door lock, according to an incident report filed Monday by the Casselberry Police Department.

The police report said there was no surveillance video and the estimated damage to the window and door lock was $700.

The Seminole County GOP said in a post to its Facebook page, “our answer to hate, clean up and move on.”

