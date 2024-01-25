Central Florida to see several days of near-record heat

The rest of this week will feel far from winter in Central Florida.

Our area will see patchy fog in the morning and then a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday afternoon.

We will also have a 20% chance of seeing rain or storms on Thursday.

Read: Recall alert: Haleon issues nationwide recall of Robitussin Honey CF brands

Our area will be warmer on Thursday and within a few degrees of record highs.

The high temperature in Orlando should be around 84 degrees on Thursday.

Read: Parent group concerned AI-generated influencers are promoting unhealthy beauty standards

We will see more patchy fog Thursday night with low temperatures in the 50s.

Central Florida will see more near-record highs with temperatures in the mid-80s on Friday and Saturday.

Watch: DeBary breaks ground on its downtown, Main Street corridor

Our next front will arrive Sunday and bring our next best chance for rain.

Our area will cool down after the front moves through with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s next week.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates: