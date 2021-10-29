Central Florida sex offender accused of using minor to produce child sex video

A Lake County man was arrested earlier this year and is suspected of producing a child sex abuse video, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Middle District of Florida.

Perry Cleothas Gentry, 60 of Sorrento was arrested May 5, and is facing a charge of using a minor to produce a video that depicted sexually explicit conduct, according to a Middle District of Florida press release.

Gentry was arrested by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office for violating the requirements of his sex offender registration. Deputies discovered a pornographic video on his phone revealing a 13-year-old boy in view of a camera located in Gentry’s bedroom that is aimed at his bed.

Gentry is a registered sex offender and was convicted of a prior child sex offense in 1992 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Gentry has previously faced charges of failing to register himself with Orange County in 2010 and 2011.

Gentry faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 25 years, and up to 50 years, in federal prison and a potential life term of supervised release.

