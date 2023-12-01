Central Florida students collected more than 500 pounds of food for nonprofit

Students at Park Maitland School in Winter Park is giving back to the community this holiday season.

Over the past few weeks, the kids collected nonperishable items and donated more than 550 pounds of food to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

The nonprofit that collects, stores and distributes donated food to more than 625 feeding partners in seven Central Florida counties, including Brevard, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia.

The students not only collected the food they helped load the donations on a bus for delivery to the food bank.

