Central Florida substitute teacher arrested for sexual battery of student

A substitute English teacher at Lakeland High School was arrested for sexual battery on a student after an investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Ayana Davis, 20, of Lakeland, was arrested by the sheriff’s special victims unit on Friday and charged with two counts of sexual battery on student age 16 years or younger by a custodian, one count of offenses against students by an authority figure as well as two additional counts of sexual battery stemming from a warrant from Lakeland Police Department.

Davis admitted to detectives she had unprotected sex with a student on four occasions, twice at the student’s home and twice at Davis’ home, a statement that corroborated information given detectives by the victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation began Dec. 3 after a student informed a resource officer with the Lakeland PD about a video on Snapchat that allegedly showed the victim and Davis having sex, and that the video had been shown to a large number of Lakeland High football players, the sheriff’s office said.

Since Davis lived outside of Lakeland city limits, the sheriff’s office 2was brought into the investigation.

She had her first appearance on Saturday with bond set at $60,000 for five charges. Her arraignment hearing is slated for Jan. 10.