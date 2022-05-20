Central Florida teacher arrested for sexual battery on teen, deputies say

A Central Florida teacher is accused of sexually battering a teen older than 12 but younger than 18 tears old.

Lake County deputies arrested Keith Moulton on Wednesday night, according to a press release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Court records state the battery happened between April 21 and April 23.

Deputies received a call on April 25 regarding a victim disclosing Moulton abused him.

The victim told deputies he was at Moulton’s house the previous weekend when Moulton called the victim into his bedroom, pushed him to his knees, and sexually battered him, court records say.

Deputies interviewed Moulton on May 5. He denied having any sexual contact with the victim. On May 12, investigators questioned Molton again, and he insisted he had no sexual contact with the victim. On May 17, he changed his story.

During the interrogation, Moulton told officials he and the victim were wrestling. Moulton said he bodyslammed the victim headfirst onto the bed. Moulton said when he put his leg up on the bed, his penis slipped from his shorts and “brushed against” the victim’s mouth, according to court records.

He told deputies it was an accident caused by their wrestling.

Authorities took Moulton to Lake County Jail on a $10,000 bond.