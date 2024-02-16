Central Florida teachers of the year draw inspiration from their students

Central Florida’s teachers of the year are inspired by their students, even after decades in the classroom, eager to help youngsters engage in academics, assist colleagues and make families feel welcome on campus.

“They have all gone above and beyond to form bonds with students, families and school staff. They build community and encourage excellence,” said Maria Vazquez, superintendent of Orange County Public Schools, speaking of top teachers in her county but in a way that could easily describe winners in neighboring districts, too.

The teachers-of-the-year winners from Central Florida will move onto the statewide competition along with top teachers from all of Florida’s other school districts. All were named teachers of the year at their school before winning countywide honors in recent weeks.

Orange County’s teacher of the year, Sara Hudson, said her high school algebra teacher, who was passionate and understanding, sparked her interest in education. “She mirrored what I aspired to be and was my motivation to become a teacher,” Hudson wrote in her application for the county award.

Hudson, who teaches fifth-grade language arts at Prairie Lake Elementary School, has as a “great rapport” with her students, wrote Principal Sean Downing in his nomination letter for her.

“It is clear that she loves them,” Downing said, “but it is also true that she maintains the highest expectations of them of any teacher I have supervised over the last 15 years.”

An 11-year teaching veteran, Hudson’s fourth-grade class last year outperformed her school’s other fourth-grade classes on the state English language arts exam, though about half her students had disabilities and had previously struggled on the state test.

Hudson welcomes both students and their parents into her fold, hosting family nights and organizing fifth-grade field trips and the end-of-the-year promotion celebration. She also started “coffee and conversation” meetings for teachers to share concerns with each other.

She uses hands-on lessons, such as baking, and transforms sections of her room into a jungle or an operating room to inspire students and engage them in academics.

“I truly believe there is not anything she wouldn’t do to see her students and colleagues succeed,” wrote colleague Amy Steinly. “Students want to be in her class, teachers want to learn her ways of reaching students, and families can’t help but fall in love with her.”

Seminole County’s winner

Seminole County’s teacher of the year is Vita Holguin, a science teacher at Indian Trails Middle School. Holguin, a 26-year teaching veteran, was lauded as someone who helps students find academic success and also works hard to assist colleagues and tackle school-wide projects.

Her students, even those who enter her classroom saying they hate science, push her to get better, she wrote in her application for the award.

“I didn’t truly realize how much my students would inspire me year after year. The success of my students is the driving force behind my desire to continuously improve my teaching skills,” she wrote. “I have had the privilege of helping students accomplish things they didn’t think they were able to do.”

Holguin has helped write school-wide lessons, review textbooks for the district and organize a school field day, among other projects.

“Her teachers feel she has a vested interest in them and, more importantly, her students feel this way!” wrote Principal Trish Elkharchafi, in a recommendation letter.

Lake County’s top teacher

Cindy Bellamy, a teacher at Mount Dora High School, is Lake County’s teacher of the year. Bellamy is a veteran teacher who teaches agriculture classes.

She is a “dynamic” instructor who “has completely transformed our agricultural program through her leadership with FFA (Future Farmers of America),” wrote Marlene Straughan, principal of Mount Dora High, in her nomination letter for Bellamy.

Bellamy helped Mount Dora’s agriculture program grow from eight students to more than 325, with her students often winning state and national awards.

Her classes help students learn skills, including leadership and responsibility, that will help with college preparation and in any career, she wrote in her application. “Most importantly, my students learn and know they have a mentor in me — their teacher, their business leader, career counselor, and life-lessons liaison.”

Even after 26 years in the classroom, Bellamy said she remains inspired by her students. “I love everything about the kids!” she wrote.

Volusia County’s choice

Volusia County’s teacher of the year is Emily Fagerstrom, a math coach at Champion Elementary School in Daytona Beach.

Fagerstrom has a “remarkable ability to connect with students through the world of numbers and mathematical content,” wrote Principal Angela Polite, calling her a “math coach extraordinaire,” who is creative and tech-savvy, helping students learn math and other teachers become better instructors.

The school had a D grade from the state when Fagerstrom arrived in 2021 and improved to a C last year, with the percentage of students scoring at grade level on state math tests increasing by 10 percentage points.

Fagerstrom has developed school-wide math lessons, helped colleagues master the state’s new math standards and mentored new teachers, among other tasks, but also still loves “seizing opportunities to engage directly with students,” she wrote in her application for the county award.

“I revel in the intricate puzzle that is education,” she wrote.

The Osceola County school district will name its teacher of the year in March.