Central Florida teen charged with felony for shooting family dog with BB gun

An anonymous tip led to a Marion County teenager’s arrest for animal abuse.

Marion County Animal Services responded to the teen’s home Monday after receiving the anonymous complaint that the 14-year-old boy had shot his family’s dog with a BB gun then posted video of it to Snapchat.

A Marion County Deputy and Animal Services Compliance investigator examined the family’s dogs and found a female mixed-breed that appeared to be the same dog from the Snapchat video. The dog, named Autumn, had two BB pellets embedded under her skin.

Deputies interviewed the teen with consent from one of his guardians. In the interview, he admitted to shooting Autumn with the BB gun multiple times while she was “just sitting on the porch and not showing any aggression.”

Marion County Animal Services took custody of Autumn before taking her to UF Pet Emergency Treatment Services in Ocala.

During a veterinary examination, a total of four BBs were found embedded in Autumn’s skin. She was also suffering from extreme inflammation in the areas where she was shot.

On Tuesday, deputies arrested the teen and charged him with aggravated animal cruelty, a felony.

He was taken to the Marion County jail to be processed then released to his father.

