Central Florida tenant shoots landlord after dispute, deputies say

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a landlord was shot in Sanford.

On Saturday night, deputies responded to a shooting call on 120 South Crystal View.

According to the arrest report, Michael Matthews was in his rented bedroom with his girlfriend, when the landlord, Michael Baker, entered the bedroom and demanded the duo “vacate the home” within 10 minutes.

Baker said that if Matthews and his girlfriend did not leave the residence Baker would have his friend remove the two by force.

Deputies said that after Baker returned 15 minutes later, Matthews grabbed a gun and waved it at the victim.

Baker told deputies that he turned to leave the room and was shot in the shoulder.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Matthews was arrested and charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

