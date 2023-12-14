New Central Florida toll road approved, expected to break ground next year

Central Florida transportation leaders have given their final thumbs up to the future State Road 516, a five-mile toll road that will further connect Horizon West to the rest of the Orlando metro area.

The road will begin at the Schofield Road exit on SR 429 and continue southwest until it connects with US 27 just north of Showcase of Citrus. It will cost a half billion dollars to build.

Demand for the road has been increasing as rural farmland has quickly been converted to housing, clogging US 27 and SR 50 near Clermont. Traffic can turn what’s currently a 30-minute commute into an hour or longer.

“It’s overcrowded, it’s ridiculous,” Tracy Walker said.

Phase 1 of the project, which was the part formally approved by leaders Thursday, will focus on the 429 interchange and bringing the road to the Lake County line.

Commissioner Sean Parks said future phases would get final approval in the coming months and he hopes the road will open in two years.

“This is so needed,” he said. “It’s also going to serve as a very good economic driver for us in the long run... We’re particularly excited about that.”

Pricing for the toll road hasn’t been set, but CFX administrators said it would be in-line with other roads.

As Parks suggested, the construction of the road will open up a number of opportunities for the growing community. Its design avoids a wildlife corridor and includes technology to charge EVs while they’re traveling, though that capability will be limited to a small fleet of data-gathering test vehicles for the first few years in hopes of developing the technology further.

This road was chosen because it was easier to integrate into a new road, rather than an existing one.

“Down the road, if you will, this will be integrated throughout the transportation system,” CFX spokesman Brian Hutchings said.

Parks said the 516, plus a future north-south road would also help lead to the construction of a Lake Nona-like town center project, giving the area a hub for jobs and entertainment.

“I think what we do with this road is we are striking that balance,” he said. “We know that roads aren’t pretty, but what we can do is… do it the best way possible.”

A groundbreaking ceremony will be announced at a later date.

